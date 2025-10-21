CIA Steps Up Drone Surveillance of Mexico’s Cartels

The United States has stepped up secret drone flights over Mexico to hunt for fentanyl labs, part of the Trump administration’s more aggressive campaign against drug cartels, according to U.S. officials.

The flights began under the Biden administration.

The CIA has not been authorized to use the drones to take lethal action, the officials said, adding that they do not envision using the drones to conduct airstrikes. For now, CIA officers in Mexico pass information collected by the drones to Mexican officials.

The flights go “well into sovereign Mexico,” one U.S. official said.

The Mexican government has taken steps to address the Trump administration’s concerns about fentanyl, deploying 10,000 troops to the border this month to thwart smuggling. But the Trump administration wants Mexico to do more to destroy or dismantle fentanyl labs and to seize more of the drug.

The drones have proved adept at identifying labs, according to people with knowledge of the program. Fentanyl labs emit chemicals that make them easy to find from the air.

For the time being, President Scheinbaum is not concerned that the US will enter Mexico’s sovereign territory. It also reassures the cartels.