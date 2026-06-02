Clown World Lunatic Award Time! Democrats Win Again!

Mentally ill New York Democrats advanced Democrat state senator Luis Sepulveda’s bill to replace the words “mother” and “father” in a legal document. In their place, they will possibly forthwith be known as “gestating parent” and “non-gestating parent.”

That’s the best Sepulveda has to offer?

Clown World just loves these lunatics. However, Clown World does have a disproportionate number of Democrats.

We understand why Sepulveda came up with this. He was arrested for reportedly choking his wife in 2021; that’s the gestational wife. It was never proven, however, and he accused his wife of beating him or something.

Democrats are not only destroying what it means to be a woman, but they are also dehumanizing mothers and fathers. They are reducing us to biology alone.

Does this mean we can have gestational parent day in May and non-gestational parent day in June?

I have a grammar checker on this site that belongs in clown world. For example, it corrects things like “manhole,” tells me not to use the word because it isn’t inclusive. The AI wants me to use “maintenance holes.” No one would know what I was talking about. We have to stop letting these people get away with this nonsense. They are corrupting the youth with nonsense.

Can’t Sepulveda think of something that would be good for New Yorkers?