Communists & Islamists Orchestrated Zohran’s Sudden Rise

Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old New York politician, was propelled to his current heights by a network of organizations like MPower Change and Emgage Action. These groups are linked to radical Linda Sarsour and backed by millions from George Soros-backed philanthropies.

There was nothing grassroots about this. Mamdani was the choice of the most radical left Democrats and Islamists.

Fox Digital Reports

A database of 110 groups backing Mamdani exposes a tight inner circle of organizations that identify as Muslim or socialist. They work hand-in-glove with 76 Democratic Party affiliates, allied groups and unions. Particularly important in this political machine are two networks: Sarsour’s MPower organizations and another constellation of groups called Emgage. She works closely with both.’ The organizations have been generously funded. In total, billionaire George Soros’ Open Society philanthropies have given MPower and Emgage nearly $2.5 million in recent years, according to tax filings.

MPower and Emgage are communist, Islamist.

MPower and Emgage have been part of a tight inner circle of 30 ethnic and religious groups, that also includes CAIR Action, the 501(c)(4) political wing of the 501(c)(3) Council on American-Islamic Relations nonprofit, the Islamic Circle of North America,“ “Muslim Action Coalition,” Yemeni American Merchants Associations Inc., the “Bangladeshi American Advocacy Group” and “Desis Rising Up and Moving.” They have pumped up Mamdani’s campaign with social media campaigns, canvassing, voters and buzz.

Altogether, they have annual revenues of about $24 million, and they have worked to promote Mamdani’s campaign with endorsements, fund-raising, social media campaigns and canvassing.

The result: a carefully constructed political career that mainstreams the socialist goals long embraced by Sarsour and fellow members of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Two Examples of Who These People Are

Emgage SuperPac is pushing Mamdani and Democratic Virginia Lt. Governor candidate Ghazala Hashmi as its “star candidates.” Ghazala is very far left and smears opponents on the right as white supremacists, even if they are not white.

As Spanberger’s lieutenant governor, Ghazala Hashmi faced a public rebuke from the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond last year. This came after she hosted a hearing about anti-Israel protests on college campuses. She had praised them publicly.

Emgage’s “Defend and Advance” roster of supported candidates and office holders includes Dearborn, Mich., Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.Hammoud. Hammoud is the mayor who famously verbally attacked a Christian pastor for questioning naming a road after an Islamic terrorist sympathizer.

Foreigners who hate us are picking our mayor. They are taking over the leading capitalist city in the world.