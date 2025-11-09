Democrat Trans State Rep. Admits to Child Sex Charges

The first openly trans lawmaker in the US has admitted to sickening child sex charges involving young kids in a daycare.

The transgender lawmaker is former Democrat New Hampshire state Rep. Stacie-Marie Laughton, 41, an alleged “trailblazer.”

He is a biological male who wants to be known as a woman. Laughton pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children as young as three years of age in a Boston federal court, WMUR reported.

The Democrat’s plea in the child sex abuse images case came after his former partner, Lindsay Groves, admitted last month to taking sexually explicit photos of children at day care where he worked and sending them to Laughton, WMUR reported.

Groves worked at Creative Minds in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, according to the Department of Justice. He admitted to taking four photos of children who appeared to be between 3 and 5 years old.

Groves is also a biological male.

“It is alleged that, between May 2022 and June 2023, Groves took nude images of children at the day care and sent the photos to Laughton,” the DOJ said in charging documents. “Specifically, Groves allegedly used natural bathroom breaks for the children (routine diaper/pull-up changes prior to “naptime”) to take multiple photos of the prepubescent children in a private bathroom and then send the photos to the individual via text message.

After his election, media outlets reported that Laughton had in 2008 been sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to commit credit card fraud and 3 1/2 to seven years for falsifying physical evidence. The sentences ran concurrently and were later reduced to one year in the Belknap County Department of Corrections. He served four months before being released under the condition of 10 years of “good behavior.”

Laughton did not disclose the conviction during the campaign, nor was he legally required to under the law.

Laughton was reportedly elected to the New Hampshire House three times and resigned twice due to three felony convictions in 2008 for credit card fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. He now faces up 15-30 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of children, from five years to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Don’t Democrats screen any of their candidates? Is that homophobic? Maybe they don’t care if they’re perverts?

If we had a media, maybe they would have reported it before he was elected?

Also, neither of these men are women.