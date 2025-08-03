Dems Are Burying Their Precious Green New Deal for Now

Axios noted that Trump might have killed the Green New Deal. Democrats have stopped talking about it.

Democrats aren’t explicitly disavowing the Green New Deal, but they’ve abruptly stopped talking about it as they scramble to find new ways to talk about climate change.

Over the past three months, Democrats in Congress collectively said “Green New Deal” only six times across social media and on the floor.

That’s the fewest mentions since the proposal rose to prominence in the fall of 2018, according to data from the legislative tracking service Quorum.

It’s not surprising. They always go relatively silent when a Republican comes in. They know they don’t have a winning agenda if people know the truth so they hide what they are.

The Green New Deal is starting to unravel because it is so bad and so expensive. The left hoped to use it to seize the means of production and have gone pretty far in that direction.

Over the same 3-month period, Republicans mentioned “Green New Deal” 337 times as they continue to believe that what President Trump calls the “Green New Scam” is a losing issue for Democrats.

They’ll be back, more aggressive than the last time. The hardcore leftists who took control of the party don’t care what the people want, and wherever they go or whatever they touch, they bring misery and failure.

During a Harvard webinar, this presenter said that the Green New Scam was about reforming the capitalist economy of the US to make it more sustainable which means government led economic planning based on the climate con, redistribution of wealth & resources, using our tax… pic.twitter.com/YYUuxpqsUv — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) August 4, 2025

Meanwhile, we hope Secretary Zeldin is successful getting rid of the Endangerment clause which was based on scant evidence to make CO2 into a pollutant. It is the foundation of every oppressive climate rule to follow.

Zeldin called out CNN this morning for misleading people about their rollback of Obama’s 2009 endangerment findings: