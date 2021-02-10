Dems introduce bill to take away most security protecting our vote









Democrats, who changed election laws in swing states immediately before the 2020 election, want to enshrine it in law. They introduced H.R. 237 “to amend the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to allow all eligible voters to vote by mail in Federal elections, to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to provide for automatic voter registration, and for other purposes.”

It’s called the Vote at Home Act of 2021.

Mail-in voting is rife with fraud. There is no way to demand voter ID. They also want automatic voter registration which allows ineligible voters to cast a ballot.

From the law:

In 2020, in order to provide greater accessibility and to protect the public health, 30 States adopted or changed their laws for the general election to allow voters to cast their ballots from home. These changes included removing strict excuse requirements or allowing COVID-19 concerns to be a valid excuse to vote absentee, allowing ballot drop boxes, offering prepaid postage on election mail and proactively sending all active registered voters applications to request an absentee ballot, with some even skipping that step and sending the actual ballots.

The resoultion states:

In General.–If an individual in a State is eligible to cast a vote in an election for Federal office, the State may not impose any additional conditions or requirements on the eligibility of the individual to cast the vote in such election by mail, except to the extent that the State imposes a deadline for requesting the ballot and related voting materials from the appropriate State or local election official and for returning the ballot to the appropriate State or local election official.

In other words, anyone on the voter rolls can vote.

After this, we won’t be able to call ourselves a Banana Republic.

Related