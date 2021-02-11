Gov DeSantis loves the Bucs! Returns fire on masks to miserable media









The media is trying to embarrass Governor DeSantis as much as possible, but he is effective in throwing their hypocrisy back at them and turning their attack around. He’s terrific! A case in point took place yesterday.

One reporter brought up the photos that went viral this week of crowds celebrating in the streets after the Super Bowl, despite cases of the U.K. variant continuing to rise in Florida.

When asked what he would tell those who saw the photos and are scared that not enough is being done to stop the spread, DeSantis said, “The media is worried about that, obviously.”

“You don’t care as much if it’s a ‘peaceful protest’… and then it’s fine,” DeSantis said. “You don’t care as much if they’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about it if it’s people you don’t like. I’m a Bucs fan. I’m damn proud of what they did on Sunday night.”

The governor continued by saying that in terms of the U.K. variant, the COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against it.

“We have not seen any data or any evidence to suggest that these vaccines are not effective. So if we get the seniors vaccinated, we’re going to be good.”

Unlike New York and California, states the media is uninterested in talking about, people are getting vaccinated in Florida.

Watch:

Gov. DeSantis responds to maskless celebrations across Tampa- “You don’t care as much if they’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about it if it’s people you don’t like” 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/KpRnBn4KkU — AllegianceToLiberty (@AllegianceTL) February 10, 2021

Related