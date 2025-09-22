DHS Will Not Comply with Newsom & His Purple Hairs

Gov. Gavin Newsom knows he has no power to make the federal government comply with his no-mask mandates. The only reason he wants Federal officers to forego masks is so his purple hairs can dox them and put officers and their families in danger.

The purple hair trans and their radical left allies have proven themselves to be threatening and physically dangerous.

When Newsom signed the bill, he most certainly knew it was unconstitutional. He is pullling this stunt to impress his followers and rise to the presidency.

Acting US Attorney from Central District of California, Bill Esai said. “The state of California has no jurisdiction over the federal government. If Newsom wants to regulate our agency, he must go through Congress. I’ve directed our federal agencies that the law signed today has no effect on our operations. Our agents will continue to protect their identities. When can we expect California to pass a law banning Antifa members from wearing masks while committing state and federal crimes. I’ll wait…”

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said it is “unconstitutional,” and noted that it is called the No Secret Police law. She believes he is giving permission to people to kill ICE officers by calling them Nazis.

“And, by the way, why do ICE law enforcement wear a mask? Not only are they facing 1,000% increase in assaults against them, largely because of the rhetoric of these politicians likening them to the Gestapo, to the Nazis.”

To be clear: We will NOT comply with Gavin Newsom's unconstitutional mask ban. At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signed unconstitutional legislation…

Gavin Newsom also sent a threatening message to Kristi Noem, and at the same time, The Washington Post doxxed her, putting her address on line.



Newsom is inviting people to attack her.