DoJ might charge President Trump, his son, and Giuliani for inciting a riot

President Trump, son Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani may all be investigated and charged for their potential roles in inciting a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC’s top prosecutor suggested on Friday.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” D.C. hard-left Attorney General Karl Racine, whose office is investigating dozens of rioters, laid the blame at the feet of the president for his speech.

“I think the question is, how far up does it go? Clearly, the Capitol was ground central in all of this mob’s behavior,” Racine said.

“Donald Trump Jr., Giuliani, even the president of the United States, were calling on their supporters and hate groups to go to the Capitol and, in the words of Rudy Giuliani, ‘exercise combat justice,’” he went on.

In a call with reporters Thursday, Michael Sherwin, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said his office would look at anyone involved in the riot who broke the law.

“We are looking at all actors here. Was there a command and control? Were there others that maybe assisted or facilitated or obviously played some ancillary role in this?” Sherwin said.

“Anyone that had a role, and the evidence fits the elements of a crime, they’re going to be charged,” he said.

When asked if that included the commander-in-chief, Sherwin responded: “I don’t want to sound like a broken record. We’re looking at all actors here.”

Watch:

Here is the mob being invited in by the police who even held the doors open for them on Wednesday:

Capitol police open doors for the protestors. They stand aside and invite them inside. pic.twitter.com/OnSd3KGzz5 — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) January 8, 2021

Related