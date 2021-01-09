Massive purge on Twitter and Republicans say nothing

On the same day that Twitter banned POTUS, Apple, and Google (the only two app stores in the world) are colluding to ban Parler (Twitter’s only competitor). Google and Apple are suspending Parler, claiming they didn’t censor postings that “seeks to “seeks to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.”
It’s time for those anti-trust laws to kick in. Did you notice how these leftists didn’t do this when Democrat Antifa and BLM were burning and looting???
In addition to Twitter erasing President Trump, Brandon Straka’s group, Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn, Techno Fog, Tracey Beanz, and many others, they are deleting followers of popular figures on Twitter. It’s a massive purge.
Reporters for conservative outlets are losing followers quickly, and Republicans are silent.
Wow. Just lost 5,000 followers in less than an hour. This purge of political opposition is beyond intense
I have lost around 7,000 followers. This is it. This is the push to remove all conservatives from social media.
Actor James Woods announced that he lost 15,000 followers in a few hours and suggested there was “no point” in continuing to engage on the forum.
Twitter, the “public forum” for free speech, has deleted 15,000 followers from my account in the last few hours.
There is no point engaging in a national conversation on a “forum” that is in actual fact a propaganda organ.
God bless America.
Kirstie Alley responded to Woods and said that she lost 9,000 followers herself and suggested a “purge” was taking place.
Now 9,000 lost followers.. so weird .. something strange is happening ..the purge
Just lost another batch of 3.7K followers pic.twitter.com/b9pHmv9998
600 more followers just removed at one time …
7,500 since yesterday
This is only happening to all conservatives accounts. https://t.co/knDjO6J0hH
I don’t care that much anymore, especially compared to our first world problems, but it’s weird that twice in the last few months I reached 312k followers & immediately started losing them. Now down to 308k in a few days. I haven’t tweeted enough lately to alienate that many IMHO
Lost over 11k followers thus far today. Big Tech purge accelerating? https://t.co/W7bqX9avjF
7K+ for me in two days… pic.twitter.com/uwkrvaJJTf
Wow 10,000 followers gone in one week. Just like that they are going to get rid of all us. Please sign up at https://t.co/mfghoLy7gR – we will be helping!
YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS
It’s not just section 230 that keeps these social media tyrants in power. When President signed the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, he probably didn’t know that the NAFTA-replacing trade agreement, USMCA, gives tech giants in Silicon Valley a special legal privilege to censor his own supporters — and anyone else they find “objectionable.”
Facebook, Twitter, Google, and YouTube all engaged in pre-election censorship against Republicans and Trump supporters. Yet they’ve managed to sneak a liability protection into President Trump’s trade bill that would make it even easier for them to censor their own users.
USMCA entrenches the tech giants’ legal protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which grant them legal immunity for user-generated content. This is an important part of the law that allows tech platforms to host a wide variety of speech with light-touch moderation.
But USMCA also entrenches tech companies’ right to censor without liability. Article 19.17 of the trade agreement gives tech companies immunity from any lawsuits arising from actions taken to “restrict material it considers to be harmful or objectionable.”
Section 230 has a similarly problematic provision, which needs to be amended by the next Congress if the censorship of the internet is to be stopped. But the new, even broader censorship provision, will make it nearly impossible for the tech giants’ privilege of legal immunity from any lawsuit that arises out of their censorship practices to be taken away.
Whereas Section 230 can be amended by the U.S. Congress, USMCA is a trade agreement – once ratified by all three nations (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), it will take further agreement from the three nations to amend it. And only one of those countries has a First Amendment.
Twitter, Apple and Facebook can ALL go straight to hell!
I know that this may not ultimately.bethe point, but go to another platform. How about Gab or Parker? Either would be better than “the Twit”1
Initially, the only way around these App Store bans from Google and Apple will be regular websites hosted by free speech conservatives. But ultimately, this purge of conservatives from tech giants creates an opening for another tech company to develop products to escape Apple and Google. We may actually have a 3rd phone company if free speech necessities it. I will toss all of my Apple products overnight, if necessary. Until then, it looks like people may finally have a legitimate reason to root their phones and leave the app stores. Most phones are easily rooted. We just never had a compelling reason to do it, until now. Free speech is a sacred American tradition. Google and Apple are not.
Although I expect the democrat majorities to overplay their hand as they always do, let’s keep in mind that their majorities are so small that if even one reasonable senator dissents from this disgusting display of political intolerance on the left, they’re going to be forced to cool off and start acting like decent human beings again. Stranger things have happened. I have many friends on the left that don’t kick people when they’re down. Most will actually pick you up and help you out. Decency is a human trait that exists in all but the most tormented souls.
