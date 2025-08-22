FBI Raided John Bolton’s Home Today – Updated

Update: The Justice Department during Trump’s first term sued Bolton and launched a criminal investigation into whether he unlawfully disclosed classified information in his memoir, which offered a scathing assessment of Trump’s presidency. Biden officials dropped the lawsuit and the grand jury probe in 2021, which Bolton cited as an example of Trump inappropriately using the Justice Department to protect his personal interests.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Friday’s search stems from an investigation into whether Bolton illegally possessed or shared classified material, one person familiar with it said.

The Original Story

John Bolton, one of Trump’s several national security advisers in his first term, was fired and then became a harsh critic of the president’s. According to Just the News, FBI agents raided his home early Friday as part of an investigation into a national security matter.

FBI Director Patel wrote in a post, “NO ONE is above the law @FBI agents on mission.”

John Bolton took part in the documents probe.

It’s a National Security Case

Officials said the search of Bolton’s home involved a national security case that began under the Biden administration but was not aggressively pursued until Patel took it over.

Bolton’s security clearance and Secret Service protection were withdrawn earlier this year.

We can’t comment on motives until we see where this goes. However, Bolton has been vicious in his criticisms and largely unfair.

“I think the central characteristic Trump seems to be looking for in all of the appointees we’ve seen so far is fealty to him,” Trump-hating Bolton told the Christian Science Monitor in January.

“A lot of people say it’s loyalty. Loyalty is a virtue, it’s a good thing. That’s not what Trump wants. He wants fealty to him; he wants submissiveness; he wants yes-men and yes-women. And Kash Patel has demonstrated, in his service in Trump’s first term, that he’ll simply do whatever Trump wants.”

In response to a question in the interview about Patel, he said: “I don’t think he’s qualified,” Bolton told the Christian Science Monitor. “And if there is a retribution campaign, and there certainly seems to be, he would be a central element of it. I think that’s dangerous.”

The one thing we can say is Bolton was trying to collapse the peace plan with relentless attacks during appearances on leftist media.

Perhaps Bolton was setting up a defense for something he did. If he did nothing wrong, nothing will happen to him.