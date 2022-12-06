Government Digital IDs to Promote Equity Still Not Going Anywhere

The Senate recently considered a bill for a government digital ID. Ms. Sinema and Ms. Lummis introduced the bill, S.4528. They say it’s to combat identity fraud and identity theft, which is a serious problem. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs voted to advance it in September. It currently has no real chance of passing, but it bears watching. The fact that there is a global push for it by the World Economic Forum, a global authoritarian organization of elites, is a concern.

Powerful lobbyists are pushing for it, including the Chamber of Commerce (representing Big Corp).

The bill states that the “government as authoritative issuers of identity in the United States, are uniquely positioned to deliver critical components that ad- dress deficiencies in the digital identity infrastructure of the United States and augment private sector digital identity and authentication solutions.”

“The public and private sectors should collaborate to deliver solutions that promote confidence, privacy, choice, equity, accessibility, and innovation.”

Equity is the Marxist buzzword and is their distorted version of equality.

“It should be the policy of the Federal Government to use the authorities and capabilities of the Federal Government to enhance the security, reliability, privacy, equity, accessibility, and convenience of digital identity solutions that support and protect transactions between individuals, government entities, and businesses, and that enable people in the United States to prove who they are online, by pro- viding consent-based identity attribute validation services and other components that address deficiencies in the digital identity infrastructure of the United States and augment private sector digital identity and authentication solutions,” they write further.

We are the Big Government and we’re here to help. Some lobbyists pushing for it are noted on this link.

We’ve seen how Chinese Communists use the digital ID to control the masses. Canada also used it to freeze bank accounts of Trucker protesters and people who donated to them or were simply related to them.

If they want to mandate anything, including vaccines, they will find you. Will they demand it for secure voting? What do you think?

