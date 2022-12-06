Bolton Might “Seriously” Challenge Trump for 2024

“And, honestly, if they don’t, there’s one thing that would get me to get into the presidential race, which I looked at in previous elections. It would be to make it clear to the people of this country that Donald Trump is unacceptable as the Republican nominee,” the out-of-touch former NSA said.

Why not have Bolton run? Maybe we can get NY’s “rent is too damn high” gubernatorial candidate back to run too. They have about an equal chance. The rent guy isn’t as out-of-touch as Bolton.

Mr. Bolton probably realizes a snowball in Hell would survive better, but he wants to torch Donald Trump.

Donald Trump made some mistakes recently. Dinner with the wrong people and suggesting the Constitution could be set aside gave Democrats lots of ammunition they are using to the max. That’s even though they are the ones who want to dismantle the Constitution.

We don’t know if DJT will make it, but we are ultra mega maga here, no matter what. The agenda he set forth must prevail with or without him. The alternative is unacceptable.