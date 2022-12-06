Bolton Might “Seriously” Challenge Trump for 2024

No longer respected by either party, John Bolton thinks he is the heavyweight to derail Donald Trump’s run for the presidency. He is “going to seriously consider challenging Trump” in the primary. Bolton is “out-of-touch” in every way imaginable.
“We’ve got perhaps a dozen or more potential presidential candidates looking to 2024. I think every one of them before they declare their candidacy, should say, ‘Donald Trump was wrong. We repudiate him. He doesn’t belong in the Republican Party,’” Bolton said on NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW.”
Please. He’s a legend in his own mind. These idiots with no chance announce they will run just to be able to collect donations. Money grab.
Exactly what I was about to say!