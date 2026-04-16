Hardliner, Killed His Own Son, Threatens to Sink Every US Ship

Mohsen Rezaei told Iranian state television that if the US attempts to “police” the strategic waterway, Iran will sink American ships with its missiles. He questioned whether the US, as a “powerful army,” should be responsible for controlling the Strait and stated that US vessels “can definitely be exposed to our missiles, and we can destroy them.”

FORMER IRGC COMMANDER GIVES WAR COMMENTARY ON REGIME STATE TV Mohsen Rezaei: “Iran will not leave the Strait of Hormuz until its rights are fully secured.” “Based on past negotiations, agreements must be drafted more carefully, with stronger focus on economic issues.”… pic.twitter.com/bE8SaCNTv2 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) April 16, 2026

The Straits Times

According to The Straits Times, the military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on April 15, warned that Iran would sink American ships in the Strait of Hormuz if the United States decided to “police” the key shipping bottleneck.

“Mr. Trump wants to become the policeman of the Strait of Hormuz. Is this really your job? Is this the job of a powerful army like the US?” Mr. Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander-in-chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards who was named as a military adviser by Mr. Khamenei in March, told state TV.

“These ships of yours will be sunk by our first missiles and have created a great danger for the US military. They can definitely be exposed to our missiles, and we can destroy them,” Mr. Rezaei, wearing his military uniform, told the state broadcaster.

Rezaei is a hardliner even within the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s ideological army; Mr. Rezaei said it would be “great” if the United States launched a ground invasion of Iran, as “we would take thousands of hostages, and then for each hostage we would get a billion dollars.”

He also added, without giving further details: “I am not in favor of extending the ceasefire at all, and this is a personal view.”

Mass murderer Mohsen Rezaei, who years ago had his own son assassinated, is now on regime TV in full uniform. His son hated the regime and left Iran. And this evil demon has him killed. He is personally responsible for taking thousands of Iranian lives through his career. pic.twitter.com/bTorGSjAu6 — ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 15, 2025

Fox News Report

Fox News reported that a senior Iranian official warned that U.S. warships in the Strait of Hormuz are within striking range, claiming American naval forces are now “under our missile launchers.”

Iran International reported that Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made the remarks in a video, escalating tensions in the strategic waterway.

“The launchers have most likely been moved by our brothers and are now aimed at the Abraham Lincoln and all American warships,” Rezai said. “They are all under our launchers now, and we will sink them all. We will not allow a single one to escape us.”

Rezaei, a former IRGC commander (1981-1997) and military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made the remarks in a video, escalating tensions in the strategic waterway.

Iran could view this as existential and is capable of anything. However, a new round of talks is expected to take place within days.