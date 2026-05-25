Hasan Piker Is Visibly Shaken Over Federal Subpoena

The Department of Justice subpoenaed Hasan Piker, the anti-American Turkish anchor baby, as he proudly refers to himself. Also under subpoena is Susan Medea Benjamin, cofounder of CodePink.

Piker could face denaturalization.

This is part of a wide-ranging investigation into U.S. organizations and leaders who violated U.S. laws and sanctions by supporting Cuba’s communist regime.

The Feds are looking into activities tied to support for political violence, extremist movements, or terrorism. They are very interested in determining whether foreign actors and aligned organizations are attempting to shape American political discourse, mobilize activists, sow discord, and normalize rhetoric that could encourage violence or undermine U.S. national security interests.

Currently, the subpoenas ask for information about the “Nuestra América Convoy,” or “Our America Convoy.” The convoy came from a global network of communist sympathizers, activists, and influencers who brought ‘supplies’ to the country’s ruling Communist Party of Cuba, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Piker is viciously trying to turn people within our own country against the USA on his streaming platform and through other venues. Now he is worried.

Guy calling for a violent revolution suddenly is sheepish… https://t.co/FAnhpjjODA — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 24, 2026

Piker hates America and openly calls for violence. He freely celebrates Hamas terrorists and makes mysterious trips, like the one to communist Cuba, which was allegedly for some ‘businesses,’ and the one he made to China.

Here he is advocating for the murder of President Trump:

Hasan Piker publicly advocating for Trump’s assassination. This is who Democrats are campaigning with. The violence must stop. pic.twitter.com/AXIMgL55B1 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 23, 2026

Kill the capitalists?

Hasan Piker: “KiII the motherf*ckers. Let the streets soak in their red, capitalist bIood!” 3 days ago, the NYT promoted him pic.twitter.com/vx8kPFuAn8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 26, 2026

He says we deserved 9/11. Why is he here? Send him to his real home, though I doubt Turkey would want him either.

Hasan Piker: “America deserved 9/11. I do not support the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/AjrKWrzE6h — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 27, 2026

Piker and Benjamin traveled to Cuba with others in March. In doing so, they violated U.S. sanctions laws by financing, coordinating, or delivering goods to Cuba. This also included potential contacts with Cuban government personnel or entities on the island. The administrative subpoenas were sent to the pair by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Roy Singham has pumped $278 million into nonprofit groups that have pushed pro-China, pro-Cuba, anti-U.S. narratives, and street protests for almost a decade. This began with his marriage in February 2017 to CodePink co-founder Jodie Evans. She is also under investigations for her role in the March trip. CodePink received $1.33 million from Singham after he married Evans, Fox reports. The Singhams live in Shanghai and are reportedly close to Xi.

Singham has funded numerous antifa-communist-radical Islamist ‘protests,’ which almost always turn violent. No Kings was one of them, along with Women’s March.