HHS Found 23K Unaccompanied Children, Most in Deplorable Conditions

HHS says they found most of these children in deplorable conditions, a lot of them were raped. Tom Homan found more than 23,000 unaccompanied minors and over 400 sponsors were arrested. They exploited the children for labor and sex. And 27 of the children are dead from suicide, murder, drug overdoses, and car accidents.

Children were found in very dirty conditions, many were raped.

Over 475,000 children entered the US under the last administration. The children were released to people who had no relationship to the children. What the Biden administration put into the computers was not accurate and now they are having problems finding them.

Thomas Homan said they found over 23,000 children.

Trump Admin has found over 23,000 unaccompanied children lost under Biden. “We won’t stop until every one is located.” – Tom Homan Thank you Tom!

pic.twitter.com/20JzPWpR0f — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 29, 2025

Trump admin located 23k MISSING migrant CHILDREN since January — Fox News citing federal agencies That’s just 5% of nearly half MILLION ‘unaccompanied alien children’ who entered the US during Biden’s 4 yrs 27 children found dead; 400 arrests made of traffickers pic.twitter.com/z0KdW6EbDA — RT (@RT_com) September 6, 2025

In July… Parents are told the children have to work off their debt but will eventually be reunited. They are often recycled instead. Imagine being a parent allowing this?

And where is the outrage over this separation of children from families?