Hydroxycholoroquine spells ‘the beginning of the end’ of the pandemic in new study

Dr. Stephen Smith of the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases has conducted his own observational study using the same drugs as Dr. Didler Raoult in France. It’s an intra-cohort comparison. He finds that the Hydroxychloroquine spells “the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”

He treats everyone with Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin and has for a while, but that is not all he has discovered. Specific co-morbidities play a large part in younger patients who are becoming seriously ill.

Dr. Smith has treated 17 Cov-19 patients with the drugs and only two showed heart changes and they have other drugs. Of that number, 21 were pre-diabetic, 34 were diabetic. Also, the average severely ill patient is obese or overweight.

The younger patients he has seen with severe COVID who are intubated are diabetic or pre-diabetic or have some other severe disease. In Seattle, 58% of their ICU code patients were diabetic and morbidly obese. Pre-diabetics are also at risk, especially with a high BMI. They didn’t have anyone under 70 who didn’t have a very high BMI or who is not diabetic or pre-diabetic, get seriously ill.

Watch: