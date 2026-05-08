Insane! LA Police Might Be Banned from “Minor” Police Stops

The far-left Los Angeles City Council passed a 14-0 motion to restrict LAPD traffic stops severely. The council voted to recommend the Police Commission ban most “pretextual” stops—meaning, if approved, officers can no longer pull people over for minor violations (broken taillight, expired tags, minor speeding, etc.) to investigate bigger crimes unless there’s an “imminent safety risk.”

The Council members proudly refer to themselves as “woke.”

It requires officers to clearly state the reason for the stop on bodycam footage before asking any further questions.

They claim it’s racist against black and brown people. However, black and brown people disproportionately commit crimes.

LA City Council just unanimously voted to ban the LAPD from performing traffic stops for minor infractions pic.twitter.com/adNJibyppp — John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) May 7, 2026

Police will be afraid to make traffic stops. These council members obviously don’t have their backs. The first time an officer slips up, they’ll have him charged.

It endangers normal police work. These council members are even considering having civilians pull people over. How dangerous that would be.

As crime runs amok in LA, expect it to get a lot worse. Trafficking, drug dealing, and drive-by shootings will soar.