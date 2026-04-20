Iran Peace Talks Off, No They’re On, & They Will Kill US Soldiers

A senior Iranian official told Reuters: “Iran’s defensive capabilities, including its missile program, are not up for negotiation.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said they have no plans for another round of talks. Iran will not go to Islamabad. Since the spokesperson’s remarks, Iran said no decision has been made.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ismail Baghaei: We have no plans for the next round of negotiations pic.twitter.com/aNjyThEpO7 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 20, 2026

However, despite the public bluster, according to The New York Times, the U.S. and Iran have made progress toward a deal since the April 12th talks, U.S. officials say. Nuclear enrichment and the Strait of Hormuz remain in dispute.

According to ISNA, Iran is examining the U.S. proposal submitted through Pakistan.

Yesterday, the sanctioned Iranian cargo ship Touska attempted to break the blockade and refused to halt. The U.S. blew a hole in their engine room and seized the vessel. That has led to Iran’s confusion over peace talks, as they also threaten to attack “terrorist US soldiers.

U.S. Marines depart amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) by helicopter and transit over the Arabian Sea to board and seize M/V Touska. The Marines rappelled onto the Iranian-flagged vessel, April 19, after guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) disabled Touska’s… pic.twitter.com/mFxI5RzYCS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 20, 2026

Iran’s Theat

At about 5:00 A.M. ET, Islamic regime Spokesman of the Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters said: “Following the blatant aggression by U.S. terrorist commandos against an Iranian commercial vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were prepared for a decisive response against the invading American forces.

“However, due to the presence of some families of the crew members of the aforementioned ship, they faced restrictions in order to preserve the lives and safety of those who were in danger every moment.

“In light of the prevailing circumstances, following confirmation of the safety of the families and crew of the ship violated by America, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will carry out the necessary action against the terrorist army of America.”

Lebanon Peace Talks

As for Lebanon, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said, “Lebanon faces two options: the continuation of the war with all its humanitarian, social, economic and sovereign consequences, or negotiations to end the war and achieve lasting stability. I chose negotiations, and I hope we will be able to save Lebanon.”

Aoun announced bilateral talks will be led by Ambassador Simon Karam, aimed at ending hostilities and deploying the Lebanese army to the internationally recognized southern border.