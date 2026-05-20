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Home Home Iran-U.S. Deal in the “Final Stages, ” Bibi’s “Hair on Fire”

Iran-U.S. Deal in the “Final Stages, ” Bibi’s “Hair on Fire”

By
M Dowling
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1
100

President Trump just announced the U.S. is in the “final stages” of negotiations with Iran. President Trump said that if he can save lives and prevent war by waiting a couple of days, he thinks it’s worth it.

He also said the 1600 ships will soon get through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources told Axios that the potential deal triggered a tense call between President Trump and Netanyahu. One source said Netanyahu’s “hair was on fire” after the call.

Axios sources say Qatar and Pakistan, along with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, helped bridge the gaps in the deal. However, Netanyahu is highly skeptical and wants to continue the war to further degrade Iran’s military capabilities and weaken the regime.

Oil prices dipped, and stocks rose.

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