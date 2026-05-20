Iran-U.S. Deal in the “Final Stages, ” Bibi’s “Hair on Fire”

President Trump just announced the U.S. is in the “final stages” of negotiations with Iran. President Trump said that if he can save lives and prevent war by waiting a couple of days, he thinks it’s worth it.

He also said the 1600 ships will soon get through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources told Axios that the potential deal triggered a tense call between President Trump and Netanyahu. One source said Netanyahu’s “hair was on fire” after the call.

Axios sources say Qatar and Pakistan, along with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, helped bridge the gaps in the deal. However, Netanyahu is highly skeptical and wants to continue the war to further degrade Iran’s military capabilities and weaken the regime.

🔥🚨 BREAKING: 30-DAY IRAN DEAL IN THE WORKS, per Axios. Mediators are preparing a short-term agreement to end hostilities, with President Trump personally updating Israeli PM Netanyahu on the progress. Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the critical Strait of Hormuz are included.… pic.twitter.com/qfgLhQ9IV4 — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) May 20, 2026

President Trump has been clear from the start: he wants peace, but he will NEVER accept weakness. Any deal with Iran must put AMERICA FIRST, protect our allies, secure global energy routes, and permanently block Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. The days of appeasing Tehran… pic.twitter.com/m8Apk18L3X — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) May 20, 2026

Oil prices dipped, and stocks rose.