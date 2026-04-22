Iran Will Release the Women Scheduled to Be Executed

Eight Iranian women, one only 16 years of age, were scheduled to be executed. President Trump asked for their release as a goodwill gesture, and they obliged. He thanked them and noted that no member of the international community had said anything about their upcoming execution.

President Trump posted this great information on Truth Social:

Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison. I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Iran set to execute 8 women by hanging including 16 year old girl. These are their names and faces: Panah Movahedi

Bita Hemmati

Mahboubeh Shabani

Ensieh Nejati

Ghazal Ghalandari

Diana Taherabadi

Golnaz Naraghi

Venus Hosseinnejad Hollywood celebrities are silent. pic.twitter.com/HTtSijurpt — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 22, 2026

President Trump also told Iran to get their act together. Additionally, new information: The Iranian military and police are not being paid.

his most recent post: “YOU CAN’T COMPROMISE ON SANITY AND COMMON SENSE!”