James Woods on the Gaslighting LA Leadership

The LA Times put out an article about how crime is down in Los Angeles without telling the truth about how bad it is there. James Woods addressed it in the meme below.

Even if crime is down, Los Angeles is a disaster, and it will get worse under the very incompetent mayor and her staff. The other socialist running is even worse. Spencer Pratt is the only one who offers hope for the city.

Spencer Pratt is not a politician. He’s an outsider. LA needs him.

James Woods did not skate when the Palisades burned down, thanks to the worthless leadership.

Our home was “spared,” but now it is being torn down to the studs to be safely remediated from all the heavy metals that were in the smoke. The insurance company is requiring that. We want the house to be safe, and it’s necessary to essentially rebuild it from the ground up. https://t.co/LPvQCFexEu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 25, 2026

Vote Pratt, LA, please. Save yourselves.

Spencer Pratt is an amazing politician because he’s the first person to tell the truth: the problem isn’t the top 1%, it’s the BOTTOM 1%. The naked meth addict zombies defecating in the street, jacking off in public, torturing dogs, lighting people on fire, attacking and raping… pic.twitter.com/PiqQryTNZJ — Drew Pavlou (@DrewPavlou) May 24, 2026