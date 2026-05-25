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Home Home James Woods on the Gaslighting LA Leadership

James Woods on the Gaslighting LA Leadership

By
M Dowling
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0
49

The LA Times put out an article about how crime is down in Los Angeles without telling the truth about how bad it is there. James Woods addressed it in the meme below.

Even if crime is down, Los Angeles is a disaster, and it will get worse under the very incompetent mayor and her staff. The other socialist running is even worse. Spencer Pratt is the only one who offers hope for the city.

Spencer Pratt is not a politician. He’s an outsider. LA needs him.

James Woods did not skate when the Palisades burned down, thanks to the worthless leadership.

Vote Pratt, LA, please. Save yourselves.

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