JD Vance’s Classy Response on Elon’s “Huge Mistake”

Vice President JD Vance called the feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk a “huge mistake.”

JD Vance was sitting for an interview with Theo Von Thursday. At the same time, Elon Musk dropped his Epstein bomb on President Trump. That was after bombing the President’s BBB and calling for his impeachment. Von asked Vance about it.

“Well, here, here’s, here’s my basic reaction to, like, all this stuff is, look, First of all, absolutely not, Donald Trump didn’t do anything wrong with Jeffrey Epstein. The guy is, whatever the Democrats and the media says about him, that’s totally B.S.,” Vance said as first response.

Vance explained that as Vice President to President Trump, his loyalties will always be with him.

“And I think that Elon, he’s an incredible entrepreneur. He’s actually done, I think Doge was really good. This sort of effort to root out waste, fraud, abuse in our country was really good. And look, man. I’m always going to be loyal to the President, and I hope that eventually, Elon kind of comes back into the fold, maybe that’s not possible now because he’s gone so nuclear…”

Von asked why did Elon do it.

Vance continued with his dignified response. “I think number one, Elon is new to politics, right? So his businesses are being attacked nonstop. They’re literally like firebombing some of his cars. And by the way, we’re looking into a lot of this. I mean, some of that stuff we’re looking into is an act of terrorism at the Department of Justice, because I think it is an act of terrorism. So I think part of it is this guy got into politics and has suffered a lot for it… and I get the frustration there.

“Look, Congress got the spending bill, but the main purpose of the bill is not actually spending or cutting spending, though it does cut a lot of spending. The main purpose of the bill is to prevent the biggest tax increase.

“But I understand… it’s a good bill, it’s not a perfect bill, like the process in DC. If you’re a business leader, you probably get frustrated with that process because it’s more, you know, bureaucratic, it’s more slow moving.

“Yeah, so I think there’s just some frustrations there. But I really, man, I think it’s a huge mistake for him to go after the president like that. And I think that if he and the President are in some blood feud, most importantly, it bad for the country, but I don’t think it’s going to be good for Elon either.

Watch:

JD Vance was on Theo Von’s Show when Elon v Trump went Nuclear after Elon accused Trump of being in the Epstein Files His response, under pressure, was a Masterclass. JD continues to impress me.https://t.co/vaLGCTRzT2 pic.twitter.com/pCiDGLFjP8 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 7, 2025

Emphasis mine.

