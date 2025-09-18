Joe Biden Is Struggling for Cash, His Library Is In Jeopardy

President Joe Biden is shocked by the fact that he is not getting the speaking engagements he expected nor is he getting the income from them that he expected.

He is having a difficult time securing speaking engagements in the year following his presidency, according to a report.

The newest reported speaking arrangement woes continue to minimize the scope of Biden’s post-presidency financial windfall compared to what is typically expected after a president leaves the Oval Office. It follows a book deal advance signed for less than that of his recent Democratic counterparts, and reports he may face challenges in fundraising for his presidential library, reports The Washington Examiner.

The Wall Street Journal wrote:

Biden, 82 years old, is charting a postpresidency that is less lucrative than what he’d expected when he left office. Options for big jobs are limited by his advanced age, his unpopularity in Democratic circles and companies—concerned about retribution from President Trump—that aren’t offering speaking gigs. His own allies have grown critical of his presidency, most recently former Vice President Kamala Harris, who in a new book says the Democratic Party was reckless to allow Biden to run a second time.

Companies booking Biden for speaking arrangements have been “limited,” according to the Wall Street Journal report published Tuesday.

Opinion

This does mean his family is going to have to go out to work. Democrats don’t want him out there speaking at this point because he’s a big liability for them and I’m not sure that any one really views him as a plus at this point.

The money for his book is a gift.

However, one of the repercussions from this is he won’t have the money for his library. Two way said he could be the first president to not have a library. They should at least have a monument for President Autopen in my opinion.