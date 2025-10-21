John Brennen Referred for Criminal Prosecution

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi Tuesday afternoon, referring former CIA director John Brennan to the DOJ for criminal prosecution for lying to Congress.
House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) announced the major development in a post on X, as he shared a copy of the letter he just sent to Bondi.
He lied a lot.
Meanwhile, the leftist judge in the Comey case is making it difficult for the DoJ.
We already know Bondi and Blanche opposed indicting Comey. They were forced to create the grand jury, they then wanted to ignore it. Blanche has stated he opposed Trump’s appointment of Halligan. It is crystal clear, to clear thinkers, Bondi and Blanche oppose Trump. Bondi will throw away that criminal referral just like all the other ones from congress and… Read more »