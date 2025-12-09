Justice Jackson Fights for Independence for Pencil Pushers

During the Supreme Court hearing to decide on the President’s right to fire executive agendcy officials, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson told the Court that presidents should not be able to fire experts (picked by Democrats) who currently run the government.

She also argued that the President should not control transportation and the economy during her exchange in Trump v. Slaughter, the Humphrey’s Executor case.

Justice Jackson said economists, scientists, and transportation officials should operate beyond presidential reach.

That would end Article II. Apparently, she isn’t going to uphold the Constitution which she was sworn to do. She doesn’t think much of separation of powers either.

The question is who is in charge of executive agencies, and she prefers the bureaucrats, the deep state.

She wants appointees running the government instead of people elected by the people.

Justice Jackson is setting up a constitutional crisis and putting the deep state above the people.