British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is “fed up” of seeing U.K. energy bills swing up and down because of actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Somehow, he exonerated the person most responsible—himself.

Prices have soared during the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, fluctuating amid a fragile two-week ceasefire. He could actually provide some help to control the Strait, but since he doesn’t even have one workable warship, owning up to that challenge might not be appealing to him.

Starmer also said Israel was “wrong” to order deadly strikes on Lebanon during the ceasefire. Lebanon wasn’t part of the Iran deal. Hezbollah was also bombing them, but Starmer didn’t bother to ask them to stop bombing.

Someone has to have a serious talk with Keir Starmer over his inflated opinion of himself. He is not a global world leader, and he is the person ruining his country. If the UK didn’t have the power of Lloyd’s of London, they’d have no power at all. They don’t have a kingdom, and they are overrun with immigrants who hate them.

🇬🇧 BREAKING: UK is no longer a global power, says FT The UK must accept that its role on the world stage has diminished and it can no longer operate as a major global power, according to a report in the Financial Times. pic.twitter.com/GwTfRB67is — Defence Index (@Defence_Index) April 8, 2026

He seems to have forgotten that his climate change policies are the main reason for the problem. They are trying to destroy fossil fuels, and now he is suddenly concerned about his fossil fuels.

The conservatives imposed a windfall tax on energy companies’ profits, and Labor raised it by 75% to 78%. He ran on green energy, and his answer to the Iran war is to go green faster. He is going to kill their economy.

He pushed for war against Russia, which caused serious problems and large increases in energy prices.

His popularity is so low in polls that it is clear his citizens are fed up with him as well. We know President Trump and all of his supporters are fed up with Starmer. He is giving away Diego Garcia and wouldn’t let the US use their joint base or fly over the UK.