Kevin O’Leary Uncovers a Massive Network Manipulating America

Arabella Advisors now operates as Sunflower Services. It is behind tens of thousands of coordinated false attacks against the Utah Data Center Project. The organization is under investigation and is tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

Business titan Kevin O’Leary hired a team of data science experts to look into the attacks. His extensive investigation involved data scientists, IP tracking, IRS filings, and funding records. What he found shocked him to the quick. He discovered a coordinated campaign targeting energy and data center infrastructure.

He provided federal law enforcement with 90 pages of evidence and raised concerns directly with White House contacts.

Radical communists appear to be influencing critical infrastructure development across the country. They are manipulating Americans with Joseph Goebbels treasured approach. “If you tell a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.”

O’Leary uncovered a public relations war by communist and socialist groups in China and elsewhere. They are opposed to his planned Stratos Project data center in Utah.

During an interview, O’Leary said he experienced a “massive influx of DMs” on X and Instagram on May 4. He explained it was a “tens of thousands of percent increase.”

“There are nefarious accounts out of the country dumping stuff that’s completely false about Utah,” he said. “Just stunning. I couldn’t believe it.”

“We uncovered something far bigger than I ever expected. After seeing coordinated false attacks against the Utah data center project, we brought in an advanced data science team to trace where the content was coming from, and the results were shocking. What we found led back to organized networks, political activist groups, and funding trails tied to massive international entities. We dug through IRS 990 filings, tracked IP data from around the world, and uncovered what appears to be a coordinated campaign targeting energy and data center projects across multiple regions.”

“The actual images were from the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the People’s Dispatch. I had never heard of them before.”

O’Leary found other groups involved. They included the Salt Lake Party for Socialism and Liberation, Salt Lake Democratic Socialists of America. Also included is the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the People.

“What the hell are they doing marching around Box Elder County? I mean, what is this?” he wondered.

“I’m not OK with this. And I found it in Alberta, Canada, too. There’s a war going on. I guess a PR war, or whatever you want to call it.”

“We’re talking about millions, hundreds of millions of dollars here. It’s not just Utah. These guys are doing campaigns everywhere there’s a proposed increase in power and/or a data center.”

We uncovered something far bigger than I ever expected. After seeing coordinated false attacks against the Utah data center project, we brought in an advanced data science team to trace where the content was coming from and the results were shocking. What we found led back to… pic.twitter.com/O870aqpjKr — Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) May 25, 2026

Arabella Advisors

Arabella Advisors, commonly called “Arabella,” or the “Arabella network,” is a left-leaning philanthropic consulting company. … It has been described as the “mothership” of a “massive progressive dark-money group” by the Atlantic and as “a Washington consulting firm […] that has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars through a daisy chain of groups supporting Democrats and progressive causes” and “a leading vehicle for [dark money] on the left” by the New York Times.

Arabella Advisors manages a network of seven nonprofits that often raise over $1 billion in combined annual revenues.

They are incubators, accelerators, and pass-through funders for nonprofits and donors of the far left. Their sister networks include New Venture Fund, Sixteen Thirty Fund, Hopewell Fund, Windward Fund, North Fund, Telescope Fund, and the Impetus Fund. From 2006 to 2023, these organizations generated combined revenues of $9.2 billion and expenditures of $7.8 billion.

Arabella Is the Central Control

Arabella has attempted to portray itself as a simple provider of human resources, accounting, and legal services for these nonprofits, but leaked documents show that Arabella has “centralized control” over the operations of its “managed organizations” and even the pop-up groups they create.

Arabella pop-up groups have targeted a wide range of political issues. They include abortion, net neutrality, health care policy, Supreme Court confirmations, the 2020 Census, environmental regulations, election law, tax policy, electoral redistricting, and more.

Many Arabella pop-up groups have “spun off” to become independent organizations.

They are endless and everywhere.

These Are the People Manipulating You

As of 2023, top donors to nonprofits within the Arabella network include left-leaning billionaires like Bill Gates, Hansjörg Wyss, George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, Pierre Omidyar, and Warren Buffett. The Arabella network has also received large contributions from legacy private foundations like the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, and from donor-advised funds like Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

When Caught, They Change Their Name

As of November 2025, Arabella Advisors announced that it would be ceasing operations after being acquired by a newly formed public benefit corporation (PBC) named Sunflower Services. A press release announcing the acquisition stated that Sunflower Services was owned by New Venture Fund, Windward Fund, and Hopewell Fund.

More information at Influence Watch.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation

The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) was founded in 2004 by an anonymous group of socialists. It is a radical left PAC.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation advocates for the complete abolition of capitalism and its replacement with socialism, as well as openly supporting Communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin. IT has also praised Mao Zedong’s Chinese Revolution, 13 which was responsible for between 40 and 80 million deaths over a 28-year period. 14 PSL has also published articles denying the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre 15 and calling for the abolition of the police. 16

In June 2025, PSL was named in a letter from U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, as part of an inquiry into organizations allegedly connected to protests and civil unrest in Los Angeles.

Two PSL members, Lillian House and Joel Northam, were among the six protesters arrested on charges including inciting a riot and attempted kidnapping in Aurora, Colorado, in July of 2020.

They Support Anything That Will Help Take Down the United States.

On January 10, 2026, a coalition of nonprofits and advocacy groups organized a protest in Washington D.C. to demonstrate against the U.S. military operation in Venezuelan along with Maduro’s and Flores’ capture. According to flyers distributed for the event, demands made by the coalition included freeing “President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores,” “Pass the War Powers Act,” “Impeach Trump For War Crimes,” “No War For Oil,” and “End All Sanctions Against Venezuela.” 24 25 Members of the coalition that organized the demonstration included the Metro DC DSA chapter, the PSL, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), Diaspora Pa’Lante Collective, Cutlass DMV, Code Pink, and Anakbayan. 24

In January 2026, the Party for Socialism and Liberation played a visible role in organizing and promoting a nationwide anti-ICE protest effort known as the “National Shutdown.” PSL members and leaders shared calls for participation, promoted organizing materials, and appeared at demonstrations associated with the action, which called for a day of no work, no school, and no shopping. PSL signage and messaging were prominently featured at protests in New York City and Minneapolis, and the party framed the demonstrations as part of broader opposition to federal immigration enforcement policies. 26

Read more at Influence Watch

The People’s Dispatch

This group is the media arm of the International Peoples’ Assembly (IPA), an international network of socialist and radical-left political organizations, including several Islamist groups. The People’s Dispatch claims to provide news from global voices engaged in “struggle” and liberation movements. 1 2 The publication has been accused of reporting from a Marxist-Leninist perspective. It has taken an anti-Israel stance and supported deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Maduro. 3 4 5

The International Peoples’ Assembly (IPA) is the parent organization of the Peoples’ Dispatch. The IPA is an umbrella organization for socialist, communist, and other left-wing political groups. They support an anti-imperialist, anti-Israel, and pro-feminist political agenda. IPA’s partner organizations include ALBA Movements, Code Pink, the Communist Party of Nepal, the Workers’ Central Union of Cuba, the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, the Internationalist Collective for Political Education, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), among others.

All of These Groups Are Communists, Not Socialists

The IPA regularly celebrates communism and communist leaders. It commemorated the 100th anniversary of the death of Soviet dictator Vladimir Lenin. The IPA supported the re-election of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro in an election generally considered unfair and unfree by international observers and celebrated the anniversary of the publication of the Communist Manifesto.

In 2026, the IPA expressed opposition to the United States’s military action against Venezuela and the capture of Maduro. The IPA has also called for an end to what it considers the “U.S.-Israeli Genocide of the Palestinian people” in Gaza. It advocates for countries to cut ties with Israel.

Their funding comes from grants. Read more here.