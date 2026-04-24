LA County’s Solution for the Homeless in RVs: RV Skid Row

An idea sprouted in August 2023 to move RV-dwelling homeless people to safe parking lots. Are you homeless if you live in an RV?

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell was behind the idea. The Pathway Home operation, which will focus on people living in RVs within the 2nd Supervisorial District. It continues the County’s emergency response to resolve encampments and return community areas to their intended use. It looks like they are just moving them around.

Holly Hope

Supervisor Mitchell said, “Having put forward the motion to create a countywide plan for addressing RV encampments that is a core part of the County’s Pathway Home program, I’ve seen firsthand the extensive outreach and time that is required to build trust and resources to get residents experiencing homelessness in RVs to let go of them. This pilot program allows us to continue doing critical outreach while efficiently using existing county resources to provide a safe space that will include wrap-around services for mental health and substance abuse, and a plan to help get each person in an RV into permanent housing. We can end chronic homelessness, achieving that often requires an in-between step from the streets to permanent housing, which is what this pilot program provides.”

At any given time, the original site can accommodate 14 RVs and up to 20 participants. On November 4th, the initial participants identified by teams conducting outreach to RV homeless encampments first moved onto the lot. Since then, additional RV owners experiencing homelessness have also moved their vehicles to the site.

According to the University of Southern California, as of January 2025, 72,308 people were experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. This marks a 4% decrease from the previous year, with 24,895 individuals receiving shelter. Updated numbers probably won’t be in until late summer, but it isn’t looking good so far.

The program has been going on since 2023. They have spent millions of dollars, an actual figure not yet announced.

In Los Angeles County, 137 participants are currently enrolled in Safe Parking L.A., including six families and eight children under 18. This program provides secure overnight parking for individuals experiencing vehicular homelessness, facilitating stability and housing.

Millions of dollars on 137 ‘homeless’ people living in RVs?

Many of these people are here illegally. It would be interesting to have an actual figure.

These people get free electricity, three meals a day, and security guards, and who knows what else.