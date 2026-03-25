Lee Krasner Threatens to Arrest ICE Agents Helping TSA

The Philadelphia District Attorney, Lee Krasner, who never met a criminal he wanted to keep out of prison, wants to arrest ICE agents clearing up problems at the airports. The problems of delays were caused by his political party’s shutdown. Krasner bellows in this clip that he will arrest agents committing crimes. What he might consider crimes would be ICE agents doing their jobs, such as arresting people here illegally.

Every city in the United States is being ruined. Philadelphia was once the United States capital.