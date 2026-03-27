Loyola’s Student Newspaper Apologizes for Calling Sheridan’s Alleged Killer “Illegal”

Loyola University Chicago’s student newspaper apologized for its coverage of freshman Sheridan Gorman’s alleged murderer. The editors called the alleged murderer an “illegal immigrant.” He’s actually an illegal alien. Immigrants come legally.

The Loyola Phoenix originally reported that accused killer Jose Medina-Medina was an illegal immigrant after he was charged on Monday with the execution of 18-year-old Gorman.

“Immigrant man charged in murder of Sheridan Gorman, DHS involved,” the student paper’s headline originally read, referring to Venezuelan national Medina-Medina, 25, as an “illegal immigrant.”

The Phoenix later apologetically edited its story to describe Medina-Medina as a “Rogers Park Resident.”

“That headline didn’t reflect the most important elements in the story, and it was taken down minutes later to prevent any further harm to affected community members,” the newspaper said in a lengthy editor’s note on the article.

“Additionally, in the body of the original post, we described the man who was charged as an ‘illegal immigrant,’ using language provided by the Department of Homeland Security. That language does not align with Associated Press style, nor does it align with the values of this newspaper,” the editor’s note continued.

“No human’s existence is illegal, and we quickly changed our wording to reflect that,” the student newspaper wrote, despite noting in its article that Medina-Medina “was living in the United States illegally,” according to the DHS.

Who wrote that? What is wrong with these woke people?

It’s disgusting. An 18-year-old girl was executed for no reason by an illegal alien, and they are apologizing to him. All the term “illegal alien” signifies is that he is a foreigner who came illegally. If he’s guilty, he’s not much of a human.