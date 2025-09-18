Hamas rabble rouser Mahmoud Khalil might be heading to Algeria or Syria.

An immigration judge has ordered former Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil to either Algeria or Syria, court documents filed Wednesday show. He has citizenship in both. His lawyers argue the Trump administration is ramping up its retaliation against the Palestinian activist.

The so-called Palestinian activist has handed out Hamas literature, and under the guise of a peacekeeper, he led the storming of Barnard Library. Since his release from detention, he has continued his ‘protests.’

The media keeps reporting he was arrested for his speech.

In a letter dated Wednesday to U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz, the Biden judge who issued Khalil’s June release, the Palestinian activist’s representation revealed that immigration Judge Jamee Comans ordered Khalil’s removal to either of the two countries Friday when he denied their motion for a waiver to prevent his removal.

Khalil finished his education a year ago, but hangs around at the forefront of protests. He also lied by omission on his application for a green card.

Lying by Omission

The Trump administration is seeking his removal since Khalil omitted or misrepresented information on his green card application, specifically not mentioning his previous internship with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, better known as UNRWA. UNRWA hires terrorists.

Civil rights organizations, advocates and Trump administration critics argue its targeting of Khalil is an attack on his due process rights in retaliation for expressing his support for Palestine.

He has had full due process rights and the courts decided he should go home. He no longer has a green card or a visa and has no right to be here.

Despite a lengthy due process, the non-citizen Khalil gets another appeal.

“The only meaningful impediment to Petitioner’s physical removal from the United States would be this Court’s important order prohibiting removal during the pendency of his federal habeas case,” Khalil’s representation said.

Khalil called the Trump administration’s “tactics” “fascist.” He’s not a citizen, he’s a Hamas sympathizer, and lied by omission on his application. Democrats want to keep him here.

Khalil is suing the US government for $20 million. It’s a test run for others like him.

This is from the group he represented: