Michael Savage: The Conservative Movement Is Dead

Michael Savage gave a depressing commentary on Sunday night that is worth hearing. It’s in two parts: an introduction and a solution that seems beyond our grasp.

Caveat: Michael Savage is very negative.

He began by saying, “The conservative movement is dead. Now, hold on. Hold on. Now I’m not happy to tell you this, but I’m going to tell you this now. I want to go back in time, just a moment, to talk about the subject of the conservative movement being dead.

He then went into a brief history. He states his belief that the three pillars of society are protecting our borders, our language, and our culture. If you agree or somewhat agree with the premise, then this is for you to read or listen to the clips.

“Back in 2005, a man [Michael Savage] wrote a book called Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder. And the first line is, The conservative movement is dead. I take no pleasure in making that observation.’And he goes on to say about this and about the red state, nation state, red states, and the blue states. And he says, I wish that these empty suits and skirts would provide the leadership necessary to defend America from those who would do her harm, instead of taking the side of the enemy!

“Can you think of one speech wherein the Republican leadership has expressed the desire to protect our borders, our language, or our culture? Without those three fundamental pillars of society, no nation can survive, except for a few minor utterances about cultural issues with little or no follow-up. There has been scant support for these conservative principles or values.

“Now, since 2005, we have had a slight resurgence of conservatism in America. In fact, at the beginning of President Trump’s first administration, we had a lot of changes toward the conservative side, not many, but let’s say a good percentage, compared to what we would have had on the other side. However, Donald Trump has since turned virtually against everything that we stand for.

“I hate to say it because I want to be positive; I want to look at the best in people. I want to see only the positive in Donald Trump, in everything he does, and in his administration. But I can’t do it any longer.

The Foreign Wars

“Let’s start with the biggest one, the foreign wars. Everybody knows that this has shattered the conservative movement. One of the chief principles about which Mr. Trump ran was no foreign wars. We all believed in that. It’s one of the principal tenets of conservatism, which is no foreign entanglements. George Washington wrote that now we have a war that doesn’t seem to end.

“Last week, we were told that the Strait of Hormuz was open. The next day, the Iranians said they closed it and put gunboats in there. I don’t understand it, because I thought we had the most powerful navy on earth. How could a bunch of speed boats close the Strait of Hormuz? Well, they have emplacements on the shore, etc, and we’re afraid to run our Navy through the Strait because they can be blown out of the water.

“I mean, you don’t want to know the truth. They’re not invincible. Ships can sink. They’re not invincible. And the last thing that this administration wants is to see an aircraft carrier going down, so they’re not running our ships through the Strait. Have you seen our Navy going through the Strait of Hormuz? No, that’s why Donald Trump wanted foreign navies to go through the Strait to protect it, because he realized that there’s danger. Everyone knows that.

“So, let’s look into this in a little more detail and try to be positive for a moment.

Barack Obama Is Behind It

“So, Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder, ” a book published in 2005, states that the conservative movement is dead. That was after many years of socialism. The trend in America right now, by every small election that I see, is towards socialism, and we know that the brains behind it all is Barack Obama. In fact, when I saw that photo that just came out of Obama sitting with the naked Muslim communist mom’s dummy in New York City, I said, There it is. He literally has just told the world Obama did that. He’s in charge. It’s him. It’s him. All over again.

“Now you would think that Obama, having made hundreds of millions of dollars since his presidency, would have awakened to the fact that his policies were completely antithetical to what he himself was garnering or gaining, but no, he’s true to form. And he basically told us he’s behind virtually everything that’s going on right now. So to be positive with you today on the Savage Nation, I want to go to what needs to be done, rather than talking about what is bad and what’s not being done and what’s wrong.”

At the end of the first clip, he starts listing the 40 actions to save America. We have 21 of them between the two clips. You can find the rest in his book or in a rerun of his Newsmax show this past Sunday.

We need a shorter plan. His plan is long-term, and we don’t have time. Right now, we don’t have President Trump. He’s entangled in a war with good intentions that is in a stalemate, and the Pinkos are using it to push their agenda at home.