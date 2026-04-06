‘No Kings’ in St. Paul Just “Popped Up” with Planning & $250K

Investigative reporter Asra Nomani traced the $250,000 machine of nine paid vendors behind the ‘flagship’ #NoKings protest in St. Paul, Minnesota. CNN said it was a rally that just “popped up.” That was not true. It was a quarter-million-dollar operation in Minnesota alone, paid for by the Democratic nonprofit Indivisible. Indivisible originated in the Obama era.

Nonprofits don’t pay taxes.

Nomai has a Fox News Digital exclusive. It shows that the No Kings protest was well-planned and well-funded, using tax dollars.

The protests have parroted Chinese government propaganda, demonizing America as a “fascist” nation and Trump as a “king.” Partners in the protests were pro-communist groups funded by Neville Roy Singham, a tech tycoon living in Shanghai.

The Costs

Slamhammer Sound & Roadcase Co. — mobile stage, 100-speaker sound system, lighting, 1,700 ft cable, ballistic barriers → estimated $100,000

Fire Up Video — 4 jumbo screens → estimated $20,000 Algorithm, an AV company — 2 jumbo screens → estimated $25,000

Common World Productions — 2 LED stage screens → estimated $10,000

Warning Lites of Minnesota — bike-rack barricades → estimated $15,000

E5 Energy — generators, electrical distribution → estimated $15,000

Ultimate Events — tents, chairs, tables → estimated $30,000

On Site Companies — ~300 porta-toilets → estimated $25,000

Fast Kat Connects — high-speed internet → estimated $10,000

Total: an estimated $250,000.

As Fox News Digital previously reported, about 500 organizations with an estimated $3 billion in annual revenues sponsored, endorsed and participated in the nationwide protest. The network includes stalwart Democratic nonprofits, including Indivisible, MoveOn, and the ACLU, which have received millions of dollars over the years from billionaire George Soros and his Open Society philanthropies.

Another network tied to the protests includes pro-communist groups, like the People’s Forum, CodePink, the ANSWER Coalition, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, backed by American-born tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai, promoting messaging aligned with the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping, and the People’s Republic of China. Notably, anti-American rhetoric from China labeling the United States as “fascist,” “rogue,” and “autocratic” has been parroted by these groups and surfaced as a recurring theme in the St. Paul protest, where communist and socialist organizations flew the flags of Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba. Singham didn’t respond to a request for comment.