Nuclear Testing, a Nasty Reporter, & Uranium Is Back!

Russia tested a nuclear weapon capable of destroying a city this week. After that news, President Trump ordered the US to begin testing our own nuclear weapons. This was also 45 minutes before he met with the Chinese.

He ordered it to take place on an equal basis with Russia and China effective immediately.

It’s the first time in 33 years.

The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

A reporter tried to sabotage the trade meeting with the Chinese to humiliate the President. The media hacks act like screaming activists.

BREAKING: A reporter just tried to SABOTAGE President Trump’s bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping by SHOUTING across the room—“Why did you change your nuclear plans?! Why are you doing more nuclear testing?!” No one else shouted a thing. It was a deliberate, staged act meant to… pic.twitter.com/x20Ako0JF0 — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump (@BarronTNews_) October 30, 2025

President Trump referenced our arsenal size, hinted at new testing and delivery systems, and reminded them America will match Russia and China.

America’s nuclear plants run on Russian uranium. We used to lead the world. Democrats didn’t like it and put a halt to mining. Now Trump has greenlit the 7th U.S. uranium mine in months. He has fast-tracked uranium mines to end dependence and restore American energy dominance.

Uranium production has been at historic lows.