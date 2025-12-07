Officer Tatum Explains the Charlie Kirk Murder Evidence

Officer Tatum said he hears the round matches the weapon Tyler Robinson used. If true, that’s conclusive. Tatum provides an analysis of the Charlie Kirk murder in the clip below. He delves into what Kash Patel’s interview with Megyn Kelly about the murder.

Tatum would like to see Candace Owens invite government experts on her show to review the case. He prefers Kash Patel who would likely not do it. The purpose would be to go over the actual data available on the murder.

She won’t do that since she is not interested in data.

Excerpt from the Tatum Clip

“And others who I know in this industry, FBI agents, and also people who work in law enforcement, this is a cut and dry case. This is pretty cut and dry. I honestly believe, based on everything that I’ve known, and I’ve heard some birdies floating around, that the round matches the gun, and that’s the end of the there’s no more open doors.

All the evidence:

“The only open door in this case would have been if the round did not match the weapon that it was alleged, allegedly fired from. But if the round matched the weapon it’s Case Closed. DNA evidence on the gun, DNA evidence on the ammo, a spent casing in the gun, the gun belonging to the suspect’s father, a grandfather, the weapon identified by dad, the surveillance footage, the witness statements, the surveillance footage, which was brought to the attention but to law enforcement by dad and mom who identified their son on that camera.

Video, maps, electronics

“You got video of him in the area at the Dunkin Donuts or Dairy Queen or wherever that place is. You got him in the area. That kid lived like 200 miles away from there. It’s no reason for him to even be in the area. His presence in the area matches the statements in the text message, which alluded to the fact that he was waiting around to try to go get the gun.

“You got all of this evidence; you got circumstantial evidence; you got confessions; you got confessions for little twigs. Now this is an open and shut case to be honest. nd if you actually read the affidavit, you will see they have geotracking on the phone.

“They got him searching on Google Maps. All this is electronic information that’s brought in, the evidence that will be presented in the court of law and will be scrutinized by the defense. Every investigatory lead the prosecution has that they consider evidence they submit to the court also has to be submitted to the defense team.

“And for those who have been following this, when he hired an actual defense team and not appointed defense team. They said they needed prolonged time to go through and evaluate all of the evidence. And all of the evidence is pretty clear, if you ask me. Oh, and I would love for Candice Owens to have an opportunity to hear from people who are in the government to explain Some of these things that she has questions about.”

