Marxist Judge Declares Most Earthlings Are Entitled to Admission to the US

Federal Clinton Judge Randolph D Moss ordered Donald Trump‘s crackdown on asylum to end immediately. He claims that the President exceeded his legal authority.

Everyone knows by now that almost every person coming illegally claimed asylum, and their cases won’t be heard for years. It was a scam, initially suggested by George Soros.

Meanwhile, this judge, who claims the President exceeded his authority, is granting a sweeping class protection, which looks very much like a nationwide injunction.

Donald Trump must think he’s the President or something.

Justice Kavanagh warned this would happen in his June 5th dissent when the court punted on deciding plaintiffs threshold and establishment of parties who have not yet been injured within a class.

Since they’re all claiming asylum, it will be very hard to deport if the administration follows this rule.

The judge rejected President Trump‘s “invasion” proclamation banning asylum at the border. He said it is “unlawful.”

What is really unlawful is the invasion which is real since over 10 million entered in under three years.

Stephen Miller wrote that in an effort to “circumvent the Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions a Marxist judge has declared that all potential future illegal aliens on foreign soil (EG a large portion of planet earth) are part of a protected global “class” entitled to admission into the United States.

To try to circumvent the Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions a marxist judge has declared that all potential FUTURE illegal aliens on foreign soil (eg a large portion of planet earth) are part of a protected global “class” entitled to admission into the United States. https://t.co/IWWd2nddVC — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 2, 2025

Judge Moss stayed his decision until July 16 so that Trump has time to appeal.

Judge Moss summarized his opinion at the beginning. “Nothing in the Immigration and Nationality act or the Constitution grants the president the sweeping authority asserted in the proclamation and implementing guidance. An appeal to necessity cannot fill that void.”

Where was this Judge when Joe Biden or President Autopen were filling up the country with unvented anonymous people, including criminals and terrorists?

NEW! A federal court just ruled that President Trump’s “invasion” proclamation banning asylum at the border is UNLAWFUL. Judge Moss vacates agency guidance implementing the proclamation, issues declaratory relief that the order is unlawful, and enjoins its implementation. pic.twitter.com/6uTe9G9Oxa — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 2, 2025

Update: We altered the headline to coincide with the added X post by Stephen Miller.