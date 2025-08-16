O’Reilly Goes Ballistic on Bolton-Enabling Reporter

No one has any idea what was achieved during the Trump-Putin summit because Trump is smart enough to say nothing. He doesn’t want his enemies and the media to ruin a chance for peace. Nonetheless. The clownish warmongering John Bolton, who hasn’t held a job in years, is doing the fake media circuit to trash Trump who is trying to save the lives of soldiers.

Most ridiculously, Bolton said he “thought Trump looked tired up there, I mean very tired, not disappointed tired,” blah, blah, blah. If there is one thing everyone can say about President Trump is he is indefatigable.

Bolton is a boil on the butt of news reporting. He’s the darling of the far-left media.

John Bolton caps off anti-Trump tirade with rant about how “tired” he thinks Trump looked: “We’ll have to reflect on what that means.” Reflect in the mirror instead, John. There is zero reason to have this bitter clown on except to trash Trump pic.twitter.com/Csf83odC3v — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 16, 2025

Bill O’Reilly went ballistic on Bolton. You have to watch this. Here’s an excerpt:

Bill O’Reilly: “One thing, if it were up to him, this will continue ad infinitum, with women and children getting slaughtered. He has no solution. Let me point out that the Taliban did come and for 18 months there was not one American killed in Afghanistan. You get that Ambassador, you get that he’s all rhetoric. He’s all hat, no cattle, as they say in Texas, and he hates Trump’s guts. He hates him. He doesn’t want him to succeed. So he’d rather have death and destruction in Ukraine than for Donald Trump to succeed. Is he a traitor? You think he isn’t? Maybe.”

Leland Vittert: “Oh, come on, come on. Can we ever disagree about how to deal with Putin?

Bill O’Reilly: “No, there’s no disagreement. He has nothing. There’s no two sides. All he does is, Trump’s an idiot. Trump’s wrong. He doesn’t have a solution. …”

Vittert then tried to say Bolton has a worldview, and O’Reilly tailgated with, “What? What’s the worldview? Let everybody die the world. The worldview drop a nuclear weapon …”

I’ve never been a fan of Vittert’s. Now I seriously don’t like his fake news reporting.

NEW: Bill O’Reilly *GOES BALLISTIC* on John Bolton after his attack on Trump-Putin Alaska Summit “The man has nothing! Not one thing!” “He’d rather have death and destruction — in Ukraine — than for Donald Trump to succeed!” “Is he a traitor!? Maybe!” “This guy is… pic.twitter.com/CFUsvNpO8P — Jason Cohen (@JasonJournoDC) August 12, 2025

Leading up to the summit, Bolton tried to destroy President Trump’s efforts. He’d probably rather see people killed than stop insulting Trump.