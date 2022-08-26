Paxlovid Was Not Tested in the Vaxxed But Approved Anyway

Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 AGAIN in another allegedly “rare” rebound case. The twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted First Lady initially tested positive for COVID-19 on August 16, 2022, and was prescribed Paxlovid. She had two negative tests this Sunday and tested positive again yesterday.

According to the FDA, only 1-2% will experience a rebound case. Isn’t it odd that Dr. Fauci, Joe Biden, and Jill all fall into that 1-2%?

#BREAKING: First lady Jill Biden tests positive again for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case https://t.co/Cm8zi5PMky — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) August 24, 2022

FDA Gave Emergency Approval Without Testing Vaccinated People

Did you know that the Paxlovid clinical trial excluded patients that received or expected to receive any dose of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine before the Day 34 visit? Why would Pfizer choose to exclude vaccinated patients from its trial? Perhaps they knew it didn’t work? More to the point, why would the FDA grant emergency use for everyone if only tested on the unvaccinated?

Looks like someone quietly removed vaccinated high risk patients from EPIC-SR. pic.twitter.com/ljdKUIoK6h — Jason Pogue (@jpogue1) April 17, 2022

Dr. Panda explains that Paxlovid is a protese inhibitor that inhibits a necessary protease in the viral replication process. In a few days, patients test negative. BUT the immune system has to clear out the virus. Once Paxlovid treatment ends, if the immune system hasn’t done its job, it can start the viral replication process.

Many are speculating this is because of “Immune Tolerance,” Dr. Panda says.

Clinical trials showed Paxlovid was helpful to unvaccinated patients. Their immune systems were able to clear out the virus. The three examples above were all vaccinated and boosted twice. Their immune system could not mount an effective immune response before their Paxlovid wore off, and viral replication started again because of Immune Tolerance. Dr. Fauci, by taking Paxlovid, essentially turned what would have been a 5-6 day illness into a 26-day affair.

Paxlovid rebound is NOT RARE, says Dr. Panda, and most are in cases of rebounds.

In closing, a 109,000-patient Israeli study appears to find “no evidence of benefit” in younger adults. However, consistent with previous studies, it does appear to reduce hospitalizations among people 65 years and older by 75%. The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Read more at Dr. Panda.

Related