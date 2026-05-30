People Are Dying in Canada Over a 2016 Law

Canada passed their Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Act in 2016.

According to Alex Schadenberg of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, “In April 2026, Canada surpassed 100,000 reported euthanasia deaths since legalization in June 2016.

“Canada doesn’t need to further expand euthanasia to people who are mentally ill; rather, Canada needs to completely review its euthanasia killing program.

“I have published more than one thousand articles on Canada’s euthanasia law, a law that lacks effective oversight, a law that employs vague terminology, and a law that provides complete legal protection for doctors and nurse practitioners who are willing to kill people, even in cases that are completely egregious.

“On May 5, I presented to the Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying, which is the parliamentary committee examining the extension of euthanasia to mental illness alone in Canada.

“Think about that—euthanasia for the sole underlying condition of a mental illness (EPC).”

By way of comparison, 42,042 Canadians died in battle during World War II, according to the Canadian War Museum. New York recently adopted its own version of the controversial program, the Medical Aid in Dying Act, which religious leaders have called a “societal failing.”

The more people with mental and physical issues they kill, the cheaper medical care will be. That is why they do it.

One doctor drove a man with bowel problems and mental issues to a facility to kill himself in an assisted suicide.

🚨 This is Canada in 2026. A doctor assesses a mentally ill man (suicidal ideation + Crohn’s) for euthanasia… in a Tim Hortons parking lot. Then drives him straight to an industrial morgue facility and kills him in a holding room. Same “doctor” botches another killing,… https://t.co/KsMpI21Dm1 pic.twitter.com/FqYnSy1piv — Chris Ryan (@Watchdog_MP) May 26, 2026