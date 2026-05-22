Polling: Paxton Wins the Primary, Dems Say Talarico Beats Paxton

John Thune and his fellow RINOs believe that only John Cornyn can win against the loony James Talarico. If true, why did they have to waste over $100 million to keep John Cornyn afloat during the primary against the man they say can’t win?

We are looking at a 20%+ blowout defeat on Tuesday of a four term incumbent Senator that spent $125 million to his opponents $15 million…. https://t.co/OvpmIh3NDe — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) May 22, 2026

The polling in August had Cornyn only winning in the Emerson poll by 1 point, losing in the others.

RealClearPolling

Newsweek is desperate to see Democrats win the Senate seat in Texas. They promoted a poll (from Texas Southern University), almost no one ever heard of, which has radical heretical pastor James Talarico within striking distance of beating John Cornyn or Ken Paxton. Naturally, they have left-wing Republican John Cornyn with the better chance of winning in the general election.

Democrats are so desperate for candidates that they picked a very strange man to take Republicans on.

Talarico is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Creepy, unauthentic, rehearsed. Texas needs to make sure he never wins any government office. pic.twitter.com/scSpPbZ85E — PaulaJamz96 (@thatsmypjamz) May 20, 2026

Talarico is a flat out Marxist and wants to dump as many illegals in the state as he possibly can and release criminals from prison lol. I’ll take the adulterer who will keep streets safer and protect jobs for citizens. 6 gender talarico will get curb stomped — Robert Hand (@BobbyHand78) May 21, 2026

Talarico is a complete fraud.

Two-faced! James Talarico says in a new interview that Biden “completely failed us when it came to border security,” caused “chaos” While Biden was in office, he said you were NOT A CHRISTIAN if you wanted to turn away any economic migrants claiming to be “refugees” Just… pic.twitter.com/dTA8oEpaAa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 21, 2026

He is a loon. He said God is non-binary and Jesus was a radical feminist.

WATCH: Ken Paxton reacts to Talarico’s past statements Will: “Is God non-binary?

Paxton: “No” pic.twitter.com/sb46G4Wx9T — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 19, 2026

CNN wants Talarico.