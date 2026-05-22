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Home Home Polling: Paxton Wins the Primary, Dems Say Talarico Beats Paxton

Polling: Paxton Wins the Primary, Dems Say Talarico Beats Paxton

By
M Dowling
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0
167

John Thune and his fellow RINOs believe that only John Cornyn can win against the loony James Talarico. If true, why did they have to waste over $100 million to keep John Cornyn afloat during the primary against the man they say can’t win?

The polling in August had Cornyn only winning in the Emerson poll by 1 point, losing in the others.

RealClearPolling

Newsweek is desperate to see Democrats win the Senate seat in Texas. They promoted a poll (from Texas Southern University), almost no one ever heard of, which has radical heretical pastor James Talarico within striking distance of beating John Cornyn or Ken Paxton. Naturally, they have left-wing Republican John Cornyn with the better chance of winning in the general election.

Democrats are so desperate for candidates that they picked a very strange man to take Republicans on.

Talarico is a complete fraud.

He is a loon. He said God is non-binary and Jesus was a radical feminist.

CNN wants Talarico.

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