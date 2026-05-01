Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Pope Leo XIV Gets Radically Political with His Latest Appointment

Pope Leo XIV Gets Radically Political with His Latest Appointment

By
M Dowling
-
0
1
Castelgandolfo, Italy – August 17, 2025: Pope Leo XIV recites the Angelus and imparts his blessing at the gates of the Apostolic Palace before thousands of faithful in Castelgandolfo.

The Pope’s latest move is something Barack Obama would have done, not a pope who is supposed to be a religious leader. Now, he’s in our face with his political views. He appointed a once or current illegal alien priest as the only Catholic bishop in conservative West Virginia. It is election interference. I don’t doubt the bishop is a good man, but that isn’t what this is about. It’s pure Obama-style or Axelrod-style politics.

Pope Leo XIV has named Salvadoran immigrant Evelio Menijar-Ayala to be West Virginia’s lone Catholic bishop. As a teenager, he made three attempts to enter the United States illegally. He finally arrived in California in 1990, having been smuggled in the trunk of a car with his brother over the border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego.

Over the next several years, Menjivar-Ayala worked as a janitor and in construction in California before deciding to become a priest.

It’s a stunningly political choice in a state that is over 90% white and voted for President Trump by 42 points.

Previous articlePresident Trump Told Congress the Hostilities with Iran Have Ended
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.