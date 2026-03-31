President Trump: Birthright Citizenship Was for the Babies of Slaves, Not the Rich Worldwide

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hold a hearing on a challenge to President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants or those in the country only temporarily.

The petition to the court stated that the Citizenship Clause “was adopted to grant citizenship to newly freed slaves and their children—not to the children of temporary visitors or illegal aliens.”

Additionally, it states, “This Court’s earliest cases interpreting the Fourteenth Amendment explicitly rejected the notion that anyone born in United States territory, no matter the circumstances, is automatically a citizen so long as he is subject to US law.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the idea was to protect the children of slaves, not “rich people from China.”

“Birthright Citizenship is not about rich people from China, and the rest of the World, who want their children, and hundreds of thousands more, FOR PAY, to ridiculously become citizens of the United States of America. It is about the BABIES OF SLAVES! We are the only Country in the World that dignifies this subject with even discussion. Look at the dates of this long ago legislation – THE EXACT END OF THE CIVIL WAR! The World is getting rich selling citizenship to our Country, while at the same time laughing at how STUPID our U.S. Court System has become (TARIFFS!). ‘Dumb Judges and Justices will not a great Country make!’”

Birthright Citizenship, open borders, and chain migration is destroying this country. It’s enabling massive immigration abuses.