President Trump Calls Out Iran

President Trump has voiced his concern that Iran is not adhering to the agreement in three Truth Social posts. Iran doesn’t seem ready to cooperate. Hopefully, the negotiations will go well. If it doesn’t, he will follow through. Trump said he’ll knock out their electric grid.

The Posts

Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable, some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have! President DONALD J. TRUMP

There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait—They better not be, and if they are, they better stop now! President DONALD J. TRUMP

All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with. If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!