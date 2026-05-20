President Trump Demands the Senate Fire the Unelected Parliamentarian

President Donald Trump has publicly demanded that Senate Republicans fire Elizabeth MacDonough, the ‘nonpartisan’ Senate Parliamentarian, who was selected during the Obama era. She is a Democrat and ruled against including $1 billion in security funding for the White House ballroom project in a Republican budget reconciliation package.

She is an Obama operative, chosen by Obama and Harry Reid, and still John Thune won’t do a thing.

More importantly, she hasn’t approved the ICE and CBP funding.

She really has to go.

MacDonough, appointed in 2012 and the first woman to hold the role, interprets Senate rules, especially the Byrd Rule, which limits what can be included in budget reconciliation bills. She determined that the Secret Service and security provisions tied to the ballroom did not meet the requirement of having a direct, non-incidental impact on the federal budget and that they fell outside the Judiciary Committee’s jurisdiction, Independent Journal Review.

As a result, the provision was stripped from the $72 billion immigration enforcement bill Republicans were trying to pass.

Is the Byrd Rule and this parliamentarian even constitutional?

President Trump wrote the following on Truth Social this morning:

Shockingly, Republicans have kept the very important position of “Parliamentarian” in the hands of a woman, Elizabeth MacDonough, who was appointed, long ago, by Barack Hussein Obama and a vicious Lunatic known as Senator Harry Reid, who ran the Senate for the Dumocrats with an “iron fist.”

Over the years, she has been brutal to Republicans, but not so to the Dumocrats — So why has she not been replaced? There are many fair people who would be qualified for that vital job.

The Republicans play a very soft game compared to the Dumocrats. It is their single biggest disadvantage in politics. The Dumocrats cheat, lie, and steal, especially when it comes to Votes in Elections, but stick together, whereas the Republicans allow the Elizabeth MacDonoughs of the World to stay in power, and brutalize us. We need THE SAVE AMERICA ACT passed, and NOW — And, likewise, kill the Filibuster, which would give us everything!

If we don’t pass at least one of these two provisions quickly, you will never see another Republican President again.

The Dumocrats will end up with 2 additional States, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and all that entails, including 4 Senators, many Congressmen, and many additional Electoral Votes, and they will also get their dream of a packed United States Supreme Court with their most favorite number — 21 Justices.

The Dumocrats will eliminate the Filibuster on the First Day that they get an opportunity to do so. The Republicans aren’t doing it because they say the Dumocrats will never do it, but the Republicans are WRONG. Get smart and tough Republicans, or you’ll all be looking for a job much sooner than you thought possible! President DONALD J. TRUMP

They aren’t that dumb if they are beating Republicans with their parliamentarian.