Proof Millions Died from Gain of Function Research That’s Ongoing

This week, Judicial Watch received 552 pages from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). These documents include the initial grant application, biosketches, budgets and annual reports to the NIH from EcoHealth Alliance. They describe the specific aims of the project, which include creating mutant viruses SARS (and MERS viruses) “to better predict the capacity of our CoVs [coronaviruses] to infect people.”

The documents include PROOF that gain of function research caused the pandemic that killed more people than the worst genocides in history. And this research that killed millions of people continues to this day.

On his substack, Dr. Robert Malone pointed out the specific aim 3 of the contract was particularly important. He states that what we must understand is this is clearly gain of function. Yet, Anthony Fauci swore to Congress that gain of function was not taking place.

The worst medical crisis of our lifetimes and no one will be punished.

The gain of function sections are highlighted, says Dr. Malone.

It reads in full:

Specific Aim 3: Testing predictions of CoV inter-species transmission. We will test our models of host range (i.e. emergence potential) experimentally using reverse genetics, pseudovirus and receptor binding assays, and virus infection experiments in cell culture and humanized mice.

With bat-CoVs that we’ve isolated or sequenced, and using live virus or pseudovirus infection in cells of different origin or expressing different receptor molecules, we will assess potential for each isolated virus and those with receptor binding site sequence, to spill over.

We will do this by sequencing the spike (or other receptor binding/fusion) protein genes from all our bat-CoVs, creating mutants to identify how significantly each would need to evolve to use ACE2, CD26/DPP4 (MERS-CoV receptor) or other potential CoV receptors.

We will then use receptor-mutant pseudovirus binding assays, in vitro studies in bat, primate, human and other species’ cell lines, and with humanized mice where particularly interesting viruses are identified phylogenetically, or isolated. These tests will provide public health-relevant data, and also iteratively improve our predictive model to better target bat species and CoVs during our field studies to obtain bat-CoV strains of the greatest interest for understanding the mechanisms of cross-species transmission.

Later, they write (page 195):

We will assess potential for each isolated virus and those with receptor binding site sequence, to spill over. We will do this by sequencing the spike (or other receptor binding/fusion) protein genes from all our bat-CoVs, creating mutants to identify how significantly each would need to evolve to use ACE2, CD26/DPP4 (MERS-CoV receptor) or other potential CoV receptors.

This research and the disease it created killed millions of people. It is not a conspiracy theory. It happened and, as Dr. Malone states, it is manslaughter.

They even extended the research to INCLUDE MERS!

If you go to Dr. Malone’s substack, he has far more information. He also notes that they later removed all references to gain of function.

The World Health Organization estimates that (worldwide) there have been 763,740,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That includes 6,908,554 deaths as of April 19, 2023. This does not include additional components of the excess mortality .

The deaths are also related to COVID-19 “public health” policies in some way or another. These include deaths from lockdowns (famine, suicide, violence, alcohol and drug abuse), long COVID, vaccine deaths, lack of medical care for cancer and other diseases, etc.

Dr. Malone estimates the total number of deaths closer to ten million!

Congress has to stop this now. The report provides definitive proof it was conducted and killed millions. This gain of function research continues. Maybe this is why Anthony Fauci is predicting another pandemic is coming in the near future.

Maybe that’s how he predicted the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here we go again Dr. Fauci was at a Town Hall with Jim Acosta on April 3, 2023 and said: “There will absolutely be an outbreak of another pandemic. It may be next year" Can a Republican DA please indict this death doctor & find out what he knows?!

pic.twitter.com/QvVoxSDwmF — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 5, 2023

Related