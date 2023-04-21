Self-Described Trans Threatens to Kill Over Bathrooms

The man in clip below, claiming to be transgender, threatened to kill anyone who didn’t let him or any of his girlfriends use a woman’s bathroom. I say “claiming” because someone saying s/he is trans doesn’t make it so. We have transvestites pretending to be transgenders. We have rapists and men calling themselves trans for some advantage. In any case, listen to the clip.

It’s nuts as the narrator says.

“You go ahead you protect your kids from me using the bathroom. If you back a wild animal into a corner, they’re going to become a dangerous animal. So, if you want to die on that hill of yours, of righteousness and moral majority, then you go right ahead. I dare you to try and stop me from going into a women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make. I dare you to try and stop a transgender woman in my presence from using the bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make.

“This is a call to action and a call to arms. You need to arm up, plain and simple. Go out, buy a gun, learn how to use it efficiently, through and through, because the time to act is now. As I’m going to do myself because there are lots of people like me who are not afraid to die. I love my girlfriends to death, but I would rather die for them to secure their safety, freedom, and future than to live and not have anything done.”

Watch:

Holy fck! – we need to share this pic.twitter.com/UfQzb8pCp5 — stephen hilton (@stephenhilton23) April 19, 2023

The sick person in the clip has been reported to law enforcement. Hopefully, he’ll get the help he needs.

The self-righteous “trans’ person blames the moral majority for women and girls not wanting men in their bathrooms. This isn’t religious nor is it anti-trans to not want a man in the female bathroom.

This man shouldn’t be in a woman’s bathroom.

