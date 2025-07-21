Red Karen: Unconstitutional for ICE to Enforce Immigration Law

M Dowling
Mayor Bass thinks it’s unconstitutional for ICE to enforce immigration law. She apparently doesn’t realize it’s illegal to not follow federal law.

She complained that they are arresting food vendors. However, illegally selling food on the sidewalk is a crime. Operating a business with illegals as employees is a crime.

In the past, she has said it’s illegal for ICE to wear masks even as radicals threaten them and their families.

LA Mayor Karen Bass is aiding and abetting illegal criminals, giving them taxpayer funded cash payouts. If any of these illegal criminals are from gangs that have been designated as terrorist organizations, couldn’t she be arrested?

Not only that, Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass funded groups that rioted in LA with $34 million tax dollars.

“No one hires an illegal alien out of the goodness of their heart. They hire them to work them harder , pay them less , and undercut the competition.”

Then we have this Representative trying to sell us on amnesty without calling it amnesty.

