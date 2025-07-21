Red Karen: Unconstitutional for ICE to Enforce Immigration Law

Mayor Bass thinks it’s unconstitutional for ICE to enforce immigration law. She apparently doesn’t realize it’s illegal to not follow federal law.

She complained that they are arresting food vendors. However, illegally selling food on the sidewalk is a crime. Operating a business with illegals as employees is a crime.

In the past, she has said it’s illegal for ICE to wear masks even as radicals threaten them and their families.

They’re going after people selling fruit and working at car washes. It’s unconstitutional and it must end. pic.twitter.com/75xIA9lYar — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 20, 2025

LA Mayor Karen Bass is aiding and abetting illegal criminals, giving them taxpayer funded cash payouts. If any of these illegal criminals are from gangs that have been designated as terrorist organizations, couldn’t she be arrested?

Not only that, Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass funded groups that rioted in LA with $34 million tax dollars.

NEWS: The Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, just called ICE/Border Patrol arrests and raids in Los Angeles "unconstitutional" and said, "how do we know the difference between this and a kidnapping?" Announces lawsuit seeking to stop ICE detentions with an injunction: pic.twitter.com/w1mWTI4JwP — Plein Crazy (@PleinCrazy) July 8, 2025

They like pliable, obedient foreigners and hate you. https://t.co/1BpQ1riBsE — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 20, 2025

“No one hires an illegal alien out of the goodness of their heart. They hire them to work them harder , pay them less , and undercut the competition.”

Tom Homan drops the truth bomb "No one hires an illegal alien out of the goodness of their heart. They hire them to work them harder , pay them less , and undercut the competition. pic.twitter.com/fU5t5s2X3I — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) July 14, 2025

Then we have this Representative trying to sell us on amnesty without calling it amnesty.