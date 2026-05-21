Republicans Are Getting Rolled by Democrats – Update

Update: Apparently, this rush to vacation occurred over the anti-weaponization fund. They paid themselves $500,000 for being spied on. After a contentious meeting, they decided to go home on vacation.

John Thune and a group of Senate Republicans caved to the Democrats today on DHS funding because they got mad at President Trump’s anti-weaponization fund. Yet these very same senators, just a few months ago, fought tooth and nail to pay themselves $500,000 because the FBI… https://t.co/X0gXDeLvWz — Congressman John Rose (@RepJohnRose) May 21, 2026

Thune is also infuriated about the president not endorsing fellow RINO John Cornyn. The RINOs think that they only have to squelch Trump’s agenda, wait him out, and then bring back the RINO Republican Party.

Caroline Wren: John Thune “Sent the Senate Home”-Senators Now Obstructing Trump Over John Cornyn's Already Dead Campaign @CarolineWren pic.twitter.com/PXfrGAnKNH — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) May 21, 2026

Original Story

Is it get-even time for President Trump not endorsing RINO John Cornyn? John Thune and his band of senators let the deadline for the reconciliation bill pass. They are all going home until June.

As if that isn’t enough, House Republicans also cut a deal with Democrats on regulations.

Is John Thune actually *trying* to destroy Republican midterm chances? https://t.co/CHHbayQ6ps — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 21, 2026

How can Republicans be this bad? It’s amazing.

The Reconciliation Bill

The reconciliation bill is supposed to fund ICE and CBP. However, the Democrat Obama parliamentarian rejected the bill. She also rejected funds for the ballroom.

President Trump hasn’t responded yet, but he probably won’t be pleased.

They were concerned about the compensation fund, which caused the delays.

Senators were too busy with the fund and spending bills. President Trump can’t get anything done legislatively. You would think Democrats won the Senate.

Whatever Democrats want, Democrats get. Republican leadership won’t do the job. Republicans are sabotaging us, wittingly or unwittingly.

The Regulations Deal

A deal was cut with Democrats on regulations in the House.