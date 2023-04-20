Russia Launches Hypersonic Weapons for the First Time

On March 2nd, the US and NATO attacked a couple of Russian villages using Ukrainian soldiers. They went into the villages, people were killed, and a 10-year-old boy was wounded. It looked like a provocation.

Since this is a proxy war, which even The Washington Post admits, it’s as if the US and NATO were trying to get us into WWIII.

Russia declared it a terrorist attack. On March 8th and 9th, Russia launched hypersonic weapons for the first time. Those missiles can’t be stopped with anything Ukraine has.

Russia said on Wednesday its missiles destroyed an ammunition warehouse for weapons donated by NATO alliance countries in Ukraine’s western Lviv region.

The defense ministry said some ammunition was to be used for U.S.-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery weapon.

Russia claims 300 were killed, and dozens of top NATO and Ukrainian officials were killed.

Snopes says it’s a blatant fabrication. It doesn’t seem evident to me that it’s a fabrication, and since no one is reporting it, it seems like it should be reported.

Let us know if you have more information – especially videos!

